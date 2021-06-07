DENM CHEF: Amsterdenim x Black & Blue x ByBoaz BBQ apron made of 100% recycled denim

Exclusive Collaboration

The exclusive denim apron is the latest exciting collaboration by Dutch denim brand Amsterdenim. They joined forces together with the Jean School in Amsterdam, craftsman ByBoaz, sign painter Martijn Krabman, and retailer Black & Blue in Nijmegen, NL.

Together they created the ultimate, upcycled denim apron to use for the BBQ season, or when cooking in the kitchen that delicious meal for friends and family.

The Denim Apron

The denim apron is made of 100% recycled 13 oz denim fabric (80% comes from hospitals, 20% from recycled jeans from consumers). The fabric is women with shrimp skin which ensures better bonding. The apron is made in Denim City in Amsterdam, which is a center located in the vibrating city center of Amsterdam where the focus is on craftsmanship and innovation within the denim industry. Located in Denim City is the Jean School, the ultimate denim education institution to learn everything about denim.

One of the students, Benjamin Daniel, cut and sewed the apron, while the design is made by craftsman ByBoaz, which means that every piece is unique. He also made the natural vegetable-tanned leather straps for the denim apron. His logo is stamped on the back of the leather as a sign of his well-known quality. With time and wear the leather will age nicely together with the denim fabric. It will transform slowly into a personalised and one-of-a-kind piece.

The Lasered Logo

On the front of the denim apron, they lasered the design graphic ‘DENM CHEF’ which is made by sign painter Martijn Krabman. The design is lasered at Denim City.

Limited Edition

The denim apron is made in a limited run of 50 pieces which are all uniquely signed and numbered. 25 of them are made in Denim City, and 25 of them are made in 25 at Black & Blue Nijmegen. The aprons are packed in a special black box with a magnetic closure and a card signed by Benjamin Daniel himself. This is the ultimate present for upcoming Fathersday, or for that special friend that deserves some denim coolness.

Availability

The Amsterdenim apron is made in collaboration with retailer Black & Blue, so, therefore, it’s also available at this must-visit store. It will also be available for purchase at the online store of the brand. Don’t wait too long as they’re made as a limited edition, remember?!