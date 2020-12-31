Designer Alexander Wang accused of sexually assaulting male models

New York-based designer Alexander Wang is facing allegations of sexual assault against male models.

On Monday industry watchdog Diet Prada posted a series of Instagram Stories called “Wangover,” which sees multiple models and individuals come forward to accuse Wang of harassment, ranging from being groped to being drugged.

British model Owen Mooney was one of the first to come forward, calling Wang a predator, compounded by Sh*t Model Management, which said in a post: “ Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them. It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line.”

Another accuser, said Wang allegedly spiked his water with MDMA whilst they drove from a party: “A few moments after, they noticed they were rolling and had been giving Molly water. This was a regular occurrence, because a year after being told this story, I also heard other people confirm that they also got drugged on the way to any after-party.”

Lack of accountability in the fashion industry

New York’s non-profit Model Alliance posted a message of solidarity with Wang’s accusers on Tuesday: “Let’s be clear: The fashion industry’s lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity.”

Attorney Harley Lewin, who has worked on intellectual property cases with Wang, told WWD: “I have been on both sides of these situations. There are compelling reasons why one treats any allegation of misconduct with respect and with credence and credibility. People have to come forward and perhaps expose themselves to ridicule or other equally nasty things that happen to people on the Internet,” he said. “The other side to it is there is often a level of innocence or stupidity, frankly. Old-school people acting old-school, not being sensitive without the intent, but nonetheless stepping out of line.”

37 year-old Wang has yet to respond to any allegations. The majority of accusers have not revealed their identity, with Diet Prada re-posting quotes anonymously.

Image: Alexander Wang