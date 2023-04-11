Designer, John Herrera, hails impact on career of short course at Condé Nast College

Acclaimed fashion designer, John Herrera, says a short course in Fashion Styling at Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design two years ago was “a breath of fresh air,” and a “lifesaver.” He was already a successful designer but he says the courses are of real value to professionals who want to improve their skills and knowledge.

“It was the start of the pandemic and just being able to talk to classmates, and to have a sense that fashion was relevant in the midst of all that fear and confusion, was exactly what I needed,” he said. John, whose work has appeared in Vogue, GQ and the Evening Standard among other places, says he still regularly collaborates with those classmates today, such was the bond they forged.

“I learnt such a lot,” he said, “and it gave me the confidence to say, “I can do my own styling; I can do my own photography; I can produce my own creations and be successful.”

John says one of the most important things he learnt was never to let anyone tell him there was a right or wrong way to do things.

“Our course leader, Sophie, was so cheerful and positive. I’d only just come to London from the Philippines and the idea of styling my own shoot was just too daunting, but she made me believe in my own abilities. She made me see that there is no such thing as wrong styling. What matters is how the work speaks to the audience and making it right for them. It was such an important lesson. These days I’m even happy to storyboard and shoot my own videos, and that’s something I would never have dreamt of doing before I took the course.”

Image: "This is from the fashion film for my A/W23 collection, as worn and co-styled by Alicia Nicholds who I met whilst taking the short course." - John Herrera

Today John has his own online shop (www.johnherrera.co.uk) producing exclusive bridal wear and also looks after a number of private clients. But he still keeps in touch with the College and always makes space in his diary to attend the annual exhibition of the work produced by graduating Master’s and BA students.

“It’s something I wouldn’t miss,” he says, “because I think it’s really important to know about the kind of exciting and innovative things they are doing at the College,” he says. “I talk to the students and am always looking to find ways to collaborate with them. As for the staff, I stay in touch with several of them and they’re still really helpful and supportive, two years after I studied there.”

Condé Nast College specialises in engaging the most celebrated industry speakers, and John says one in particular will always stick in his mind. “Stella McCartney was amazing. Hearing her talk with such passion about what drives her and about her ideas and how she works felt like such a privilege, let alone being able to ask her questions. It was positively inspiring.”

Condé Nast College runs a whole range of short and online courses suitable for anyone either aspiring to launch a career in fashion, right up to people who are already working professionally in the sector.

Johannes Reponen, Director of Postgraduate & Professional Programmes (Media and Journalism), says, “Our short and online course teach very specific skills, very quickly - the kinds of things which are of immediate use to professionals at work - which make for a remarkable return on the time spent. Because they’re really short, concentrated courses, those taking part don’t need to take time off work to really build on those skills for accelerated career development.”