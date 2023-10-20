Designer Melitta Baumeister is crowned CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winner

New York-based German designer Melitta Baumeister is the recipient of the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award. The fund comes with a 300,000 dollar financial prize with runners up Rachel Scott of Diotima and Henry Zankov awarded 100,000 dollars each. All winners will have the opportunity to work with mentors to further their careers.

Model Linda Evangelista revealed the winner after a conversation between Tommy Hilfiger and Aurora James, focusing on emerging talent and the Fashion Fund.

Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue, said: “Our CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund class of 2023 are wonderfully talented. They all have something to say about what fashion can be—and where it needs to go. As we prepare to celebrate the fund’s 20th anniversary in 2024, this year’s finalists have been a wonderful reminder of why we set up the fund in the first place: To enable a new generation of designers to be seen and heard.”

Thom Browne, Chairman of the CFDA, highlighted, “The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund has always supported truly creative talent… It has been a way for the world to see new and unique stories… From my story in 2005 to the new stories we’re celebrating today… Congratulations to [winner’s name] and [two runners-up names]… And all finalists doing truly individual and creative work…”

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund program provides crucial financial support and business mentorship to emerging designers. The financial rewards are designed to empower these rising talents to pursue their design visions. Furthermore, the winners will receive regular guidance from designated business mentors tailored to their unique business needs and resource requirements.