Desigual advances premiumisation strategy, partners with Egonlab for collection

Madrid – Desigual has just announced the upcoming launch of a capsule collection, co-developed with the Parisian house Egonlab, founded by creative duo Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix. This collaborative project is part of the brand's ongoing 'premiumisation' strategy. This strategy has already led the Thomas Meyer-owned brand to launch its own independent premium fashion line, Desigual Studio.

Internally, and as a cornerstone of this entire strategy, this past September saw the official presentation in Barcelona of the first collection from Desigual's new 'Studio' line. Alongside this decisive commitment to 'premiumisation', the Barcelona-based company is simultaneously implementing a parallel strategy. This roadmap works towards the same goal from a complementary perspective, aiming to build value around the Desigual brand. This, in turn, helps to solidify the foundations of its premiumisation and the very purpose of the exclusive Desigual Studio line. To this end, the brand's management has made it clear that they are seeking to align their voice with the new, emerging, and avant-garde creatives who are reshaping the fashion ecosystem.

Desigual x Egonlab capsule collection. Credits: Desigual.

As a result of this specific action plan, throughout 2025 the Barcelona-based fashion brand has launched several collaborative collections. These include partnerships with New York-based brands Collina Strada and Tyler McGillivray, as well as with the Dutch label Botter. These projects have allowed it to raise its profile in strategic markets such as the US and Central Europe. Now, this first collaborative capsule with the Parisian house Egonlab will be added to the list. With this collection, as with previous ones, Desigual will aim to continue raising its brand profile globally. It also seeks to deepen its connections with a much more local audience, in this case, the French market. France is a country they readily identify as “one of the most relevant markets for the company in terms of turnover”. This position has likely paved the way for this initiative, which sees Desigual build upon the collaborative capsule launched in 2022 with fellow French brand Maitrepierre.

“Collaborating with Egonlab reflects Desigual's commitment to continuing to work with international talents whose vision connects with the new generations,” explains Fernanda Blasco, product director at Desigual, in a statement provided by the fashion brand. This stance of supporting new emerging voices in the industry also allows Desigual to, Blasco adds, “reinforce the brand's evolution towards a more ‘premium’ and contemporary positioning”.

Presentation in Paris on November 5

The collection, of which Desigual has so far only released a single photograph, will be launched on November 6, 2025. It is scheduled to go on sale following an “exclusive” presentation event on the eve of the launch, November 5. The event will take place at the Desigual store at 3 Rue de Rosiers in Paris. No further details about the event have been confirmed beyond these general outlines. However, Desigual has indicated that it will serve to reaffirm the importance of Paris, both as a fashion capital and as a gateway for Desigual into the strategic French market.

“The Desigual x Egonlab collaboration,” notes the Barcelona-based fashion brand, “represents a new step in the Spanish brand's international strategy, reinforcing its positioning in France and consolidating its commitment to collaborations with leading creative talent.” It is highlighted that “since its creation in 2019, Egonlab has stood out for its strong identity, a ‘bold’ aesthetic, and a unique ability to merge the classic with the disruptive,” and “the masculine and the feminine, tradition and modernity, the urban and the artisanal.”

“Its creative coherence, its eco-responsible ethics, and its impact on contemporary culture have shown that its language goes beyond fashion: it is an attitude,” Desigual emphasises. With this profile as a fashion brand, the French house aligns perfectly with its collaboration policy. For these, the Barcelona-based brand establishes alliances that go “beyond the aesthetic,” with the main focus on building “a cross-pollination of codes that generates something new and authentic.” “The Desigual x Egonlab collection is born from that spirit,” they add, from “a union between two seemingly different universes, but deeply connected by an uncompromising, coherent, and daring vision.”