Desigual elevates its offering with new premium line, ‘Studio’

Madrid – Spanish fashion multinational Desigual announced the launch of ‘Desigual Studio’, a new premium fashion line. This launch builds upon the brand’s diversification and repositioning strategies, elevating its market value. The line will officially debut at a catwalk show in Barcelona this September.

Founded in Barcelona in 1984, Desigual has a rich history spanning over 40 years. Throughout this time, the company, founded by Thomas Meyer, has implemented various strategies to diversify, consolidate, and elevate the brand's value in the eyes of fashion consumers. These initiatives include numerous activations and collaborations with prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, culture, and creativity. These partnerships aimed to establish an ‘emotional’ connection with Desigual's unique way of reinterpreting reality, evident in its most genuine designs. Notable examples from recent years include collaborations with Nathy Peluso, Christian Lacroix, Johnson Hartig, María Escoté, Lourdes Leon, and, more recently, Paris Jackson and Ester Expósito, who was appointed Desigual's global ambassador in March 2025.

Underlying these strategies is Desigual's steadfast commitment to maintaining a ‘single brand’ strategy. All initiatives, whether diversifying product offerings or elevating brand image, have consistently aimed to consolidate and grow the Desigual brand. Under this umbrella, various initiatives, primarily capsule collections, have been launched with varying degrees of success in terms of product and image. With the launch of ‘Desigual Studio’, Desigual is scaling up its efforts, solidifying the relaunch process that culminated in June 2024 with a striking catwalk show at the foot of the iconic W Barcelona hotel. The show was remarkable for its aesthetics and the value of the designs presented.

"With 'Studio', we want to showcase Desigual taken to the extreme, to its maximum expression," said Fernanda Blasco, product director at Desigual. "Studio is our way of reclaiming our brand's difference and distinction, and celebrating design with a capital D." Desigual emphasised that this new line "symbolises a firm commitment to design as the driving force of the brand's identity". This differentiating value will be enhanced by this "project that places Barcelona—and Spanish fashion—at the centre of the global conversation" within the sector, "alongside Desigual".

Premium line with limited edition collections

Broadly speaking, ‘Studio’ is Desigual's response to the trend of ‘brand elevation’ pursued by major ‘mass’ fashion chains, from Zara to Mango, Gap, H&M, and Uniqlo. This new line will serve as a framework for developing the ‘high-value’ proposals that Desigual has been implementing in recent years. These include on-demand, AI-designed collections, which not only introduced AI as a technology within Desigual's design processes but also tested customer interest in more unique, higher-value products in terms of design, materials, and price.

Given the apparent success of these ‘higher-value’ capsules, Desigual's management has decided to launch this new premium fashion and product line under the name ‘Desigual Studio’. The line will primarily target women around 30 years old with a keen interest in fashion and the latest trends. Desigual will offer them remarkably ‘disruptive’ designs, made from high-quality materials, in limited editions. This new line is a decisive move to reaffirm Desigual's commitment to design. It could also serve to ‘encapsulate’ this focus on value under the umbrella of the new line, allowing Desigual's ‘basic’ offering to maintain a ‘softer’ line in terms of design, materials, and prices. This approach results in two distinct lines: the new, more exclusive, premium ‘Desigual Studio’ and a more accessible basic Desigual line. The basic line will benefit from the enhanced brand image and perceived value generated by the ‘Studio’ line.

"Desigual Studio is a premium collection that represents a contemporary reinterpretation of the brand's unique DNA and codes; a look at the archive and its roots that brings the brand back to its most distinctive origins, taking them to a new aesthetic dimension," Desigual stated. With this launch, they added, "Desigual takes another step in its ambition to continue being a pioneer in creativity", crowning the "significant transformation" it has undergone in recent years, culminating in the striking catwalk show in early June 2024.

New catwalk line

Following on from that show, the new line will be presented in its own, inaugural catwalk show, scheduled for September 10 in Barcelona. This is where Desigual was founded and where its headquarters remain. The company continues to view Barcelona as an ‘inexhaustible source of inspiration’. This announcement raises the question of whether Desigual intends to make ‘Desigual Studio’ a dedicated catwalk line, similar to Massimo Dutti's ‘Limited Edition’ line, Tendam's Pedro del Hierro, or, from a global perspective, COS for the H&M Group. These examples illustrate how other mass-market fashion brands are showcasing their collections on catwalks worldwide, generating significant impact and visibility.

Desigual has been showcasing its collections on catwalks for some time. In June 2019, the company concluded its initial relaunch process with a catwalk show. Due to a lacklustre consumer response, this process extended until another show in June 2024. This presentation marked the official beginning of a ‘new era’ for the Barcelona-based brand, a new chapter they are now embarking on with the new premium ‘Desigual Studio’ line. Following the highly anticipated catwalk show in Barcelona this September, the line will diversify and elevate Desigual's fashion offering.

During its debut catwalk show, Desigual's new line will present its first collection for the AW25 season. This collection, according to product director Fernanda Blasco, is ‘inspired by Barcelona’ and will be revealed as magnetically ‘creative, ambitious, and deeply rooted in our DNA’. The event, Desigual detailed, "will bring together international media and celebrities" and "will serve as a creative starting point" to reclaim "Desigual's essential values: creativity, boldness, openness, inspiration, difference, and non-conformism".

