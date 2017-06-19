DHL and BFC launch International Fashion Potential Award

DHL has launched its Award for International Fashion Potential, in partnership with British Fashion Council, to support the global ambitions of British fashion designers.

The new award is looking for up-and-coming brands with the “drive to take their products to new, international markets”, said the parcel company.

The winner of the 20,000 cash prize, as well as support and advice from DHL and the British Fashion Council will be announced during London Fashion Week in September, chosen by a panel of judges, consist of three industry leaders and experts.

DHL’s e-commerce specialists will share insights gained from working closely with many of Britain’s largest online retailers and the British Fashion Council will provide additional support through its Designer Business Development Programme.

British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush, said: “British brands continue to perform well in export markets and London is still home to the best talent in the global fashion industry. It’s great to see DHL support this.”

Abi Brodie, director of e-commerce at DHL Express UK, added: “The panel of judges will be looking for great British quality, coupled with an ambitious international strategy. We’re looking forward to reviewing the applications.”

For brands to be eligible they must have registered their fashion business with Companies House between January 1, 2012, and January 1, 2017, and they have until August 11 to enter. Shortlist of brands will be announced on August 25 and the three finalists will then be invited to meet the judges on September 18, with the winner announced the same day.

Image: courtesy of DHL/ British Fashion Council