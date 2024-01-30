Diana Ross revealed as muse of Saint Laurent: 2024 marks the end of ageism in fashion

In his latest image series for Saint Laurent’s SS24 campaign, creative director Anthony Vaccarello has appointed three timeless personalities to serve as the muse: Diana Ross, Lauren Hutton and Michael Stipe.

Inclusivity is at the forefront of the industry, and has seen the winds of past ageism begin to shift throughout. Following a notable Martin Margiela era, more and more designers are putting senior citizens on the catwalk – Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, etc. – and brands are choosing white-haired heroines to illustrate their campaigns – Rodica Paleologue, Agnès Tassel, etc.

‘I’m coming out…’

The Saint Laurent brand has not been left out of this senior-mania. Following in the footsteps of Al Pacino and Pedro Almodovar (for whom the brand produced a film), it's now the turn of pop culture icon Diana Ross to embody the style of the French luxury brand.

The iconic singer lent her face to David Sims, whose personal work has until now been dedicated to Gen Z. Her tracks Upside Down, I'm Coming Out and Baby Love are also odes to a nostalgic lightness of being that the (fashion) world undoubtedly needs.

Lauren Hutton for Saint Laurent, SS24 campaign. Credits: David Sims

The other two celebrities featured in the SS24 campaign are Lauren Hutton, one of the first celebrity models to have an acting career after starring in American Gigolo, and Michael Stipe, film producer and lead singer of the group R.E.M, behind the songs Losing my Religion and Shine Happy People.

This craze perhaps reflects the fact that while the elderly may need the young, the reverse is also true. "We've never seen so many young people. We've never seen so many 'old guys' on the catwalk," said Patricia Lerat, brand strategist at PLC Consulting in conversation with FashionUnited on her report covering the SS24 Paris Fashion Week Men's. “Beyond the reality of the market, we want to see inclusion, to show that people of a certain age have a fashion culture and, for some, a joie de vivre [an enjoyment of life].”