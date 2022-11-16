Diet Coke to sponsor UK's fashion awards

Diet Coke, the soft drink company that recently appointed model Kate Moss as Creative Director, has been announced as the principal sponsor for the UK’s fashion awards.

The Fashion Awards, which previously held the moniker of British Fashion Awards, will see the cola giant take the role as the British Fashion Council’s (BFC) Principal Partner, working together to “evolve the awards as a global entertainment platform” and “celebrating fashion’s role at the intersection of culture.”

A YouTube livestream will be part of its strategy for platform amplification, with the aim to bring the ceremony to a broader, global audience.

In a statement Caroline Rush, BFC Chief Executive, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Diet Coke as the Principal Partner of The Fashion Awards 2022. Diet Coke is a brand synonymous with fashion, design, and style, and its heritage of collaborating with some of the world’s leading fashion houses and creators is impressive. As The Fashion Awards return on December 5th, we look forward to working with Diet Coke on celebrating all the exceptional individuals and businesses that have made significant contributions to the global fashion community this year.”

Omar Sadiq-Baig, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca‐Cola Company, said: “For the last 40 years, Diet Coke has brought the love and joy of fashion to fans through unique collaborations with some of the world’s biggest names in fashion and culture. Appearing backstage and in front rows, Diet Coke has become synonymous with the fashion industry. The Fashion Awards is one of the most anticipated moments in the global calendar and we are incredibly proud and excited to be the principal partner at this year’s iconic event.”

Additional activations on the night will include the Diet Coke Glambot, an iconic part of The Fashion Awards Red Carpet that captures the looks, as well as exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content with guests, performers and hosts.

The BFC said the line-up for additional entertainment including red-carpet performances, presenters and hosts will be revealed in the coming weeks.