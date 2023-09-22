Digital fashion house Accidental Cutting takes LFW

Madrid - While the new edition of Milan Fashion Week gets underway, we take a look back to the most recent London Fashion Week that just ended to discover the latest proposal presented within its official programme by Accidental Cutting. The experimental fashion firm of the Spanish designer and creative Eva Iszoro was part of the activations and digital presentations of this September edition, unveiling its first collection generated from artificial intelligence (AI).

Now offering up its seventh collection for the fashion week, under the name ‘Enjoy!’, the brand looked to discover itself through naturalistic, colourful and impossible designs. The event, which Iszoro has been participating in since 2020, followed previous experimentations in the work of fashion that had already led her to participate in the official ‘Ego’ programme of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, reserved for young promises of Spanish fashion, with a parade of physical creations.

Her departure from Madrid came as Iszoro looked to take a different approach to fashion, exploring new ways of creation and experimentation in the realm of virtual reality and now for the first time, that of AI, with this first collection forming a disruptive nature. The proposal was built on an experimental pattern making system devised by the designer and combined with the generative power of AI, which was responsible for presenting a series of female models as suggestive and unreal as the designs themselves.

Accidental Cutting, “Enjoy!” collection for the Spring/Summer SS24 season generated with AI technology. Credits: Accidental Cutting.

This is therefore "the most cheerful and casual collection of the brand", based "in a pleasant summer atmosphere", explained Eva Iszoro's firm in a press release. For its ideation, the designer took as a starting point "the virtual volumes" generated by applying "the experimental method of pattern making", which is the intellectual property of the designer, and is called "Accidental Cutting", from which the brand takes its own name.

A system of distinct patterns was the concluding touch in sculpting the volumes of this collection, which was subsequently combined with “specific texts in the prompts” submitted to the AI system, Iszoro’s company pointed out. The approach “guarantees an unparalleled and non-replicable outcome" for the collection, which acted as "the inaugural instance" of employing AI technology for this purpose, used for the generation of models and garments that "do not exist in reality".”

Accidental Cutting, “Enjoy!” collection for the Spring/Summer SS24 season generated with AI technology. Credits: Accidental Cutting.

From experimental pattern making to the construction of collections with AI

With this new collection, Iszoro continued to advance in the particular path of innovation and disruption, a path for which she continues to use Accidental Cutting as a vehicle of expression for her avant-garde method of experimental pattern making, based on the search and construction of original and impossible volumes, from abstract, random and "accidental" patterns with which to finish making the digital garments. Here, it is possible to see the conclusion of her entry into the generation of virtual reality models, which she sees as the best way to continue creating and communicating through fashion, with pieces that approach the value of digital works of art.

It is this process that Iszoro covered in her doctoral thesis, and for which she was awarded the Extraordinary Doctoral Thesis Prize of the Polytechnic University of Madrid. This is the model from which the designer continued to evolve, and later integrated into the creation and generation of virtual textile artworks and virtual reality tools that the production of her fashion house is mainly based on. This is just one of the areas to which the multifaceted creative is devoted, while in parallel she develops various digital art projects, films such as her renowned "Beginnings", with which she was awarded the Lumen Prize in 2023, or her academic activity as part of the teaching teams of the Rey Juan Carlos University and the School of Design in Madrid.