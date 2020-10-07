Digital hit: Dior's spring fashion show nears 100 million views

Dior is proving to be a master of engagement with the livestream of its spring summer 2021 ready-to-wear show garnering over 95 million views.

Held on 29 September during Paris Fashion Week, a downsized audience didn’t prevent the show from reaching a digital public.

According to WWD Dior’s show was livestreamed on 12 global platforms, where TikTok and Douyin received 27 million views. Including organic posts, the show video has been viewed more than 115 million times, and the hashtag # DiorSS21 has been used 360 million times among Chinese Weibo users.

Dior’s digital success is back by numbers, which saw the summer activities of its July cruise show, inauguration of its Shanghai exhibition and men’s catwalk and haute couture video aggregate over 100 million views over the course of a month.

Digital strategy under CEO Pietro Beccari has been key driver. “The real audience is the 20 million people at home. The reason we invest so much money and time in shows is the audience that follows us from home and not so much the lucky guests present,” Beccari told WWD.

Image courtesy Dior