Go in to any Björn Borg office on a Friday between 11am-12pm and there will be no one there to greet you. This is because all employees will be taking part in a compulsory Sports Hour, where they sweat and workout together as a team. Although the offices may no longer be open with employees currently working from home, Sports Hour never stops and has evolved to a Digital Sports Hour via Instagram live.

Sports Hour was introduced in 2013 when CEO Henrik Bunge joined the company. Together with HR Director Lena Nordin, Sports Hour was introduced as a way of improving each individual, and therefore having an active and fit work force in place to achieve the corporate goals.

‘We had to train harder, measure our goals better, and become a better team’ Bunge said. ’If we were going to do this, everybody had to be a part of it. Everybody had to do the Sports Hour, I refused to compromise on that.’

Working out together helps develop the brand’s winning team and allows them to communicate Björn Borg’s vision of an active lifestyle to consumers.

“A company consists of people and it is these people that together form a healthy and successful company. In order to be the best version of yourself, you need to feel good, and to feel good, you need to eat well, work out and sleep properly, and to have a good balance between private life and work’’ say CEO Henrik Bunge.

We find ourselves in strange times, where the need to let go for a moment has become increasingly important. Björn Borg’s hope is to bring your mind some freedom and space in the safety of your living room by opening up Sports Hour to Everyone.

Join us this Friday for a sweaty, digital Sports Hour with the Björn Borg Team led by our personal trainer Johanna!

When: Every Friday at 11am (CET) 10am (GMT)

Where: @bjornborg Instagram live

The Brand

Björn Borg is an international sports fashion brand for people who want to feel active and attractive. With passion and dedication, we design products that combine unique expression, perfect fit, good functionality and long-lasting quality. They may not change the way you look, but they will change the way you feel.

We inspire people to be more through the belief that sports can make our minds, souls and bodies become something more than what they are today, and that anyone can become anything.