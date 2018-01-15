Digitalisation is a core issue

The #Fashiontech conference, which burst onto the scene in January 2015, is becoming more exciting each season. A glance into the crystal ball reveals the future of fashion and industry luminaries like Sung-Joo Kim (MCM), Melissa Drier (WWD), Andres Sosa (The Outnet) and Jerome Cochet (Zalando Media Solutions)

With a focus on topics like digitalisation in the fashion sector and sustainability in the textiles supply chain, the makers of #Fashiontech and other speakers are aiming to show the direction brands and businesses should be striking out in today so as to maintain their level of success tomorrow. This is why they are thinking ahead now. For example, Charles Bernard (Product Manager, Lyst) and Etienne Martin (Product Manager, Lyst) will be offering an insight into Lyst’s development, which takes the approach of a seamless mobile shopping experience.

In another e-commerce focussed talk Andres Sosa (Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Creative, The Outnet) demonstrates how The Outnet has redefined the global fashion business model.

Alexandra Bondi de Antoni (Editor-in- Chief, i-D Germany), Eloise King (Global Executive Producer, i-D and Executive Producer, VICE UK Digital) Franziska Müller von der Ahé (co- founder, Glutamat) and Sylvie Weber (freelance film-maker) come together to discuss video content and digital storytelling.

“The Journey and Transformation of a Global Luxury Brand into the Digital Era” is the topic of the conversation between Sung-Joo Kim (founder, Chair and Chief Visionary Officer, Sungjoo Group and MCM Worldwide) and Melissa Drier (German correspondent, WWD).

Following this, the founders of the feminist online magazine Edition F, Susann Hoffmann and Nora-Vanessa Wohlert, speak about breaking the rules to achieve success.

These and many other topics are at the heart of the #Fashiontech conference event this season. Don’t miss it!

FACTS

DATE

#FASHIONTECH 16 January 2018

FASHIONSUSTAIN 17 January 2018



OPENING TIMES

10:00 – 18:00



LOCATION

KRAFTWERK, Floor 1

Köpenicker Straße 70

10179 Berlin



THEMES

#FASHIONTECH: E-Commerce, Retailtech, Digital Marketing & Communication

FASHIONSUSTAIN: Tech Textiles & Sustainability