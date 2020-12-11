Dior criticised for continuing to use Johnny Depp in ad campaign

The House of Dior has been criticised for continuing to publish an advertisement with actor Johnny Depp, who remains the face of its Sauvage product.

The LVMH-owned company has come under fire from domestic abuse organisations after the actor was found to have assaulted his ex wife in a highly publicised civil hearing earlier this year. The televised ad continues to be shown during high viewership programming.

Domestic abuse lawyer Rachel Horman-Brown told MailOnline it was ‘disappointing and irresponsible’ that the high-end brand continues to work with Depp. She said the ongoing contract was an ‘insult’ and suggests the fashion house, ‘has no concern for women or their lives.’

While Mr Depp has a fanbase that may look well past his domestic incidents, Dior as a House in recent years has been highly active as a champion of women. It has embraced an increasingly feminist agenda under creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, often signposting at catwalk shows , including slogans such as “consent”, “patriarchy kills” and “everyone should be a feminist”.

Some may suggest Dior may not have had enough time to turnaround a new campaign, however it could be argued it has other means at its disposal to advertise a brand without publishing imagery featuring Mr Depp.

Both Walt Disney and Warner Bros, two of the most powerful Hollywood studios, have severed ties with Mr Depp. Dior is yet to follow suit.