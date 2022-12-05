Dior hosts autumn 2023 menswear show with Great Pyramid backdrop

French luxury brand Dior hosted a whimsical show in front of the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt where it unveiled its new menswear collection.

Set ahead of the back-lit Seven Wonder, models paced down a lengthy runway sporting looks from the brand’s autumn 2023 menswear line.

Mostly following a grey colour palette, which clashed with the colours of the desert, the transitional looks aimed to provide for both daytime and nighttime, with inspiration subtly drawn from the label’s archive and its current men’s atelier lines.

Dior autumn 23. Credit: Dior

Through a particular emphasis on pattern cutting, the brand said the collection looked to merge the feminine and masculine, utilising tailoring and couture finishings to achieve a range of outerwear pieces.

Archival embroideries were modernised, while Dior’s leather goods also took to the stage in the brand’s attempt to “reinterpret luxury into a new, organic utility”, a press release read.

Dior autumn 23. Credit: Dior

There were particular nods to a 50’s Dior dress, Bonne Fortune, and its bias pleated skirt, which was evident in a number of crin-like wool demi-kilts, further emphasising the brand’s futuristic stance on traditional tailoring.

The event saw an array of notable figures supporting the fashion house in the show’s front row, including Lewis Hamilton, Naomi Campbell and South Korean rapper Oh Seh-un.