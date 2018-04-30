Dior tops list of best performing websites

Catchpoint, a digital experience monitoring expert that allows companies to benchmark their site performance, has stated Dior had the fastest loading desktop site in Q4 in 2017. The other top brands in the luxury e-commerce market with fast performing websites were Porsche, BMW, Chanel and Audi.

“One of the biggest challenges facing IT teams is establishing benchmarks for their digital performance,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and Co-Founder, Catchpoint. “How are you supposed to set goals and know what needs to be improved without first knowing where you stand against the competition?

“Catchpoint aims to offer a service that will establish baselines for all organizations as they strive to improve key performance indicators and thus their digital customer experience.”

Researchers at Exane BNP Paribas last year graded 32 leading luxury sites on the basis of 18 different criteria, spanning the categories of reach, customer experience and engagement. In their top five desktop performers were Patek Philippe, Porsche, Dior, Chanel and Bergdorf Goodman. All have websites loading in 2.7 seconds or less.

Photo credit: Dior homepage