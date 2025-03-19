Discover Domus Academy at our Open Day+ on April 1st: a world of opportunities in Design, Fashion, and Business

Join us on April 1st for the Domus Academy Open Day+ and explore the exciting educational opportunities we offer in fashion, design and business. This is your chance to learn about our renowned programmes, including the 1-year Academic Master, Dual Award Master, 2-year Master of Arts, Semester, Advanced Courses and the new Bachelor of Arts in Fashion and Design.

At Domus Academy, we focus on delivering an innovative, cutting-edge approach to education, designed to prepare students for success in the fast-paced creative industries. During the Open Day+, you will have the opportunity to:

Gain insights into our world-class programmes

Take part in Live Sessions with Programme Leaders

Enjoy a virtual tour of our fashion and design labs

Get all your questions answered by our team of experts

By registering for the Open Day +, you will also have access to exclusive on-demand videos that provide an inside look into life at Domus Academy, giving you an overview of our school, facilities, and academic offerings.

Whether you are interested in pursuing a career in fashion design, design, business, or other creative fields, Domus Academy offers the tools, knowledge, and networks to help you succeed.

Credits: Compasso D'oro Awards Ceremony 2024 - Elena Candeliere

With a BVA Doxa certified 96% Employment Rate, after graduation our students successfully move on to professional roles in design studios, major corporations and institutes.

Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. It is included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Art & Design field, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.