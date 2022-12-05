Discover new and exciting brands at JUST AROUND THE CORNER fashion and lifestyle trade event!
5 Dec 2022
JATC offers unique elements such as the only multi gender Fashion and Lifestyle event held both in Manchester and London, the show has a carefully curated brand mix on offer from established Womenswear, Menswear, Footwear, Accessories and Sustainable brands, and this season launching a NEW ZONE “Beauty & Lifestyle” at the London show, making it the go to buying event for key accounts, department stores and independent retailers, both in the UK and further afield to discover over 300 new and returning brands from these categories all under one roof!
Save the date!
- Manchester Central Convention Complex 19th – 20th January 2023
- London Truman Brewery 8th – 9th February 2023
- Central locations for both MCR and LDN shows, next to main transport hubs
- Discover New Brands from our established Womenswear, Menswear, Footwear, Accessories and Sustainable zones
- New Zone Beauty & Lifestyle covering Beauty, Wellness, Fragrance, Skincare and Jewellery (LDN only)
- Order writing environment
- Discount incentives for orders written at the show with participating brands
- Complimentary food, coffee, pastries and beverages from eclectic mix of street vendors
Pre-register your FREE ticket:
Rino & Pelle
Craftsmanship and luxurious design since 1987, Rino and Pelle is passionate about creating the perfect balance of a contemporary aesthetic and belonged quality, as they believe every woman should be able to indulge herself in luxury. – Showing at London & Manchester.