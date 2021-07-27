Discover the O’Neill SS22 collection

O’Neill, the original California surf, snow and lifestyle brand, was founded over 60 years ago when a man named Jack O’Neill took his unstoppable passion for surfing and invented the wetsuit because he just wanted to surf longer.

The O’Neill way of life is simple. We work collaboratively and without judgement. Supporting and encouraging others in their efforts to leave the world as beautiful, diverse and healthy as we found it. Our Ocean Mission is O’Neill’s commitment to protect the oceans for generations to come. We create leading-edge products for active and adventurous spirits to enjoy our playground longer.

O’Neill’s summer collection is made up of three product DNA elements; Style: Modern products with on trend colors, prints, fabrics & shapes. Tech: Focusing on optimal comfort and innovations by delivering quality materials with the best fit. Responsible: Using a mix of recycled, upcycled and organic materials to create a more responsible range season after season.

Our Active/Outdoor pillar is focused on multifunctional benefits for active and adventurous consumers. The creative direction is inspired by nature. The graphics were hand drawn and include references to the tides and cycles of the moon.

This season our Casual Wear collection is bigger than ever with our seasonal lifestyle themes. We have a wide range of colors and graphics in whatever style or fit you need. In addition, we offer an expanded range of essentials, logo packs and graphic packs.

The majority of our swim wear collection is made from at least 50% sustainable materials. We have a wide variety of colors and graphics to suit every mood and personal style. Swim wear is incorporated into all the key seasonal stories including our range of mix and match.

Our collections have a unique fit, technical features and hybrid fabrics that allow you to easily move from the ocean and the mountains to the city and anywhere in between. We live by Jack O’Neill’s words: ‘The Ocean is alive and we’ve got to take care of it’.