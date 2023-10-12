Disney's centenary auction will see unique fashion items go up for sale

To commemorate the centenary of Disney, a global auction titled "Create 100" has been launched, offering audiences worldwide the opportunity to bid on unique items, artworks, and experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century characters and stories. The auction is a celebration of Disney's legacy and features contributions from prominent figures in fashion, music, art and other emerging talent.

Running from October 12 to October 30, 2023, the Create 100 auction spans 18 countries and aims to benefit Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses. The auction items include unique pieces like the Black is King catsuit worn by Beyoncé, The Sea Queen Shoe by Christian Louboutin, the Disney Mickey Mouse [Archival] Sweatshirt by Marc Jacobs, and The Pink PP Hulk by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino's Creative Director. Another noteworthy item is 'The Boy and the Bird' wearable crystal sculpture by Schiaparelli, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

The Boy and the Bird' wearable crystal sculpture by Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry Credits: Courtesy Disney100

In conjunction with this initiative, Disney has donated one million dollars to Make-A-Wish on a global scale to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. This partnership between Disney and Make-A-Wish spans over four decades, during which they have granted wishes for more than 150,000 children worldwide. Disney holds the distinction of being the top wish granter for Make-A-Wish, fulfilling wishes that encompass a wide range of experiences.

Disney100 is a special commemoration of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, offering a unique array of content, experiences, and collections.