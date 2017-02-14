DKNY chooses Farfetch to boost brand and e-commerce

It's been some time, nearly two decades to be exact, since New York-based brand DKNY made fashion headlines. Not since Donna Karan's set up her diffusion line in the nineties, has the company repeated its early successes.

Since Karan's departure and the announcement that it canceled its New York fashion week Fall 17 show things have been happening behind the scenes.

At the end of last month DKNY announced it would team up with Farfetch to revitalise its e-commerce division. The Portuguese platform will see DKNY as the first American brand in its portfolio, as it aims to compete wit Yoox and YNAP, who provide similar e-commerce services to luxury companies including Armani and Marni.

Farfetched will bring personalization and customer service, using technologies like individualized messaging, a comprehensive mobile platform and easy checkout, according to Glossy.

The company has struggled since the departure of its founder

DKNY has undergone a rough transition since Karan left the company in 2015. The company responded by erasing its entire image bank from Instagram and deleting its Twitter history. It's social media director swiftly departed and the duo from Public School took over the creative helm.

A year and a half later the brand is still struggling to reach the heights of consumer and industry interest. This was underscored by LVMH offloading Karan for a lesser price then it acquired the company, selling it to G-III Apparel Group for 650 million dollars.

The new website launched with the brand's latest SS17 campaign, featuring model of the moment Bella Hadid and fashion photographer Collier Schorr, however despite the impressive roster of the campaign's creative collaborators, the brand has yet to reignite its market position.

Luca Solca, managing director at Exane BNP Paribas, told Glossy the new DKNY website and use of Hadid appears to be a move for DKNY to stay relevant, although he is not confident it will be effective.

“At the moment, they appear eclipsed and in the shadow,” he said.

Photo credit: DKNY SS17 campaign, source: DKNY.com