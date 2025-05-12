Domus Academy launches new Bachelor of Arts programmes

Starting in September 2025, Domus Academy launches two brand-new Bachelor of Arts programmes in Design and Fashion Design. These undergraduate courses bring the school’s innovative and hands-on approach to a new generation of creative minds, combining theory with real-world practice through lessons, workshops, labs, bootcamps, internships, and final projects.

Credits: Project by Kristy Vidamour

The BA in Design explores the evolving role of design in shaping products, spaces, services, and digital experiences. Students will learn to design interiors that reflect contemporary urban needs, create sustainable and meaningful products, and develop user-centered digital services using the latest technologies. They can personalise their path by choosing one of three specialisations: Interior Design & Urban Visions, Product Design & Value, or UX Design.

The BA in Fashion Design prepares students to enter the fashion industry with both creative flair and strategic knowledge. They will develop collections of clothing and accessories, gain insights into the fashion and luxury market, and explore how trends and consumer behaviours shape the business. The three specialisations—Textile & Accessory Design, Fashion & Luxury Management, and Fashion Product Development—help students build a profile that suits their individual interests and career goals.

Credits: he Reflection Issue, Project by Tanisha Shah, Harika Balla, Anushtha Kaushik. In collaboration with The Greatest Magazine

As part of its ongoing mission to be a forward-thinking and innovative design school, Domus Academy continues to champion emerging talent by launching initiatives that recognise creativity and merit. For Fall 2025, Domus Academy introduces a compelling opportunity for aspiring students in the fields of Design and Fashion: the Portfolio Competition. This initiative assesses applicants based on the quality of their creative portfolios, offering the possibility of financial support for their academic journey. Specifically, for the new 180-ECTS Bachelor’s programmes in Design and Fashion Design, Domus Academy is offering a 25% reduction on the full tuition fee.

With these new programmes, Domus Academy opens up new opportunities for aspiring designers and confirms its role as a reference point for design and fashion education at an international level.

With a BVA Doxa certified 96% Employment Rate, after graduation our students successfully move on to professional roles in design studios, major corporations and institutes.

Credits: Domus Academy students after showcasing their collections at Fashion Graduate Italia 2024

Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. It is included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Art & Design field, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.