Domus Academy launches new competition for Masters & Double Award Masters scholarships

Domus Academy, one of Italy's top three art and design universities, has launched a new competition for scholarships for its Master's and Double Award Master's degrees.

Dedicated to helping future students, Domus Academy is set to award scholarships across its Design, Fashion, Business and Experience Academic Masters and Double Award Masters programmes starting February 2023. Launched in September 2021, the Double Award Masters Degree includes the Academic Master Degree accredited by MUR and a Master of Arts certified by the British system issued by Regent's University London. Although the institution is firmly rooted in Italy, Domus Academy retains an international perspective and approach aimed at enriching, spreading, and updating design culture worldwide. Now, the postgraduate design school is calling on young talents to apply for one of two different competitions, either "project" or "portfolio", by October 7 for the opportunity to obtain a scholarship of up to €9,000.

Founded in 1982 in Milan, Domus Academy's offering includes 11 one-year Master's programmes across Design, Fashion, Business and Experience areas. For each one of its programme categories, students will be able to participate in one of two competitions for the chance to pursue the studies of their dreams. In the case of the "project" scholarship competitions, the prestigious design school's faculty of skilled professionals crafted a series of various briefs that address current and thematic challenges that students will face during the Master's course. These briefs also cover broad topics currently occurring throughout these different sectors in a broader sense. Applicants will have to create and submit work that addresses the brief in a clear, creative and concise manner.

Eligible applicants for the Master's in Fashion Styling & Visual Merchandising are asked to envision a ‘glocal’ visual strategy that integrates the visual identity of a brand of their choice with particular elements of their own country. Those interested in the Master's in Fashion Design have been challenged to design an innovative drop fashion collection. Then, applicants seeking a Master's in Luxury Brand Management and a Master's in Fashion Management will have to propose a customer-centric experience through omnichannel pillars. Candidates for the

Master's in Visual Brand Design will have to design a new communication campaign that communicates diversity and inclusivity. Those applying for a scholarship for a Master's in Business Design are asked to select and analyze a crowdfunding project that has been successful in the last five years.

Applicants for a Master's in Interior & Living Design will have to envision a modern office space, taking into account the current and future needs of employees. Candidates for a Master's in Urban Vision & Architectural Design are asked to depict a response to the timeless question of how we want our cities to be and which are the livable cities we imagine. Those seeking a Master's in Service Design scholarship will have to propose services and solutions for reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Aspirants for a Master's in Interaction Design are requested to design a concept for a digital solution capable of helping people manage the data they share during the daily use of digital devices. Lastly, applicants for a Master's in Product Design scholarship will have to design a series of new food/drink containers for new eating experiences.

In addition to awarding scholarships of up to €9,000 for its "project" based competitions, Domus Academy will also give away "portfolio" scholarships across its Academic Masters programmes and Double Award Masters programmes of up to €5,500 of the total tuition fee. The "portfolio" scholarships are open to all candidates with a first-level academic degree or with a solid background and experience in the fields of Fashion, Design, Architecture, Visual Arts, Communication and Business. Application for these scholarships is also open to junior professionals currently working or eager to work in creative industries. Candidates interested in applying for the "portfolio" competition must submit their resumes and their current portfolio.

Participants for the "project" and "portfolio" scholarship competitions can enter the competition online at the Domus Academy website d domus academy.com . In order to successfully be eligible for a scholarship, candidates must send their projects, resumes, and portfolios by October 7th.