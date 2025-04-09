Donovan Pascal on taking EAST 42ND from street to catwalk and why empowering women through fashion matters

What happens when a designer with an eye for street style, a love of mixing relaxed street style with tailored silhouettes, and a belief in gender equality sets out to create a new fashion label? You get EAST 42ND!

At the heart of the new label, EAST 42ND, is Donovan Pascal, a London-based designer whose career spans over three decades and includes dressing icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Prince. But it's not just about star power, Donovan’s vision is to create fashion that fits real lives: clothes that are easy to wear, effortless to style, and empower women to move through the world with confidence.

We sat down with Donovan to talk about the evolution of his career, the story behind EAST 42ND, and how the brand is building a new kind of wardrobe - one that celebrates individuality, sustainability, and style that lasts.

Inspired by equality and created for every woman

EAST 42ND’s name goes beyond an address - it signifies the brand's deep commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment. Donovan explains, “The name EAST 42ND was inspired by East 42nd Street in New York City, home to UN Women, the global champion for gender equality. UN Women develops and upholds global standards for the rights of every woman worldwide.” He further elaborates, “The principles that guide UN Women also guide us at EAST 42ND. We believe fashion can be a powerful tool to help women live their authentic lives with confidence, independence, and equality."

A passion to profession

Donovan’s passion for fashion started early, rooted in both necessity and creativity. “At school, we wore uniforms, but I always found ways to personalize mine,” he recalls. “I’d take my older brother’s hand-me-down blazers and shirts - usually oversized - and tailor them by hand into something more fitted and trendy. That earned me a bit of a reputation.”

These early experimentations led him to art school and eventually the world famous London College of Fashion, where he found his tribe and passion for design.

Now, with over 30 years in the fashion industry, Donovan reflects on some of his most iconic moments. “Seeing Beyoncé wear my entire collection for New Look - from hat to shoes - was surreal. We’d sent the outfit to her hotel on a whim, and to see her choose it the next day genuinely boosted my confidence and reinforced my instincts as a designer.”

Equally defining was Rihanna wearing one of his bold early jersey dresses in the "Pon de Replay" video - a piece that had been deemed too unconventional by colleagues at the time. Moments like this defined Donovan’s reputation for bold, original designs.

Designed for women who do it all

EAST 42ND is designed for the modern woman, effortlessly balancing professional ambitions, personal responsibilities, and vibrant social lives. “She sees fashion as self-expression. Our pieces reflect her independence, adaptability, and conscious lifestyle. She demands quality, versatility, and sustainability from her wardrobe." explains Donovan.

Credits: EAST 42ND’s AW24 collection

Effortlessly chic, timeless essentials

Central to EAST 42ND’s philosophy are timeless pieces designed for versatility. Iconic items like the bomber jacket and perfectly tailored denims are wardrobe essentials, perfectly suited to every occasion. Donovan emphasizes, “Our bomber jacket effortlessly transitions from casual weekend looks to sophisticated evening wear. It's about effortless elegance and practical style."

Credits: The EAST 42ND iconic black bomber staple

Denim collections showcase elegant, versatile cuts designed to flatter diverse body types, creating lasting wardrobe staples. "Our garments adapt to the woman who wears them," says Donovan, highlighting the brand’s focus on personalized comfort and enduring style.

We’re not perfect, but we strive to do better every day

Sustainability is integral to EAST 42ND’s identity. Donovan explains, “Each collection marks another step forward in sustainability. We know we’re not perfect, but we strive to improve and do better every day and with every collection. From responsibly sourced materials to ethical production practices, we are committed to reducing our impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Our goal is to deliver beautiful, responsible fashion that minimizes environmental impact.

Collaboration to celebrate cultural artistry

Our recent partnership with Artuyt exemplifies our dedication to blending style with cultural appreciation. Artuyt is celebrated for capturing the rich heritage of Armenian art through luxurious silk and cashmere accessories, coveted by global style leaders like Angela Merkel and Kim Kardashian. “Artuyt’s work resonated deeply with us,” says Donovan. “Their artistry, vibrant yet sophisticated, fits perfectly with our vision. Collaborating allowed us to create uniquely stylish pieces infused with powerful cultural stories."

A small but mighty team

While Donovan leads the creative direction from London, EAST 42ND is powered by a small, dynamic international team. Stitch Sayers heads up sales and marketing from Amsterdam, supported by a close-knit crew who share the same vision and values. "I love working with this team - we’ve come together from different parts of the world for something we all believe in," Donovan says. "It feels exactly like what our customer is doing: juggling different roles, working across borders, and doing it all with heart. That’s the essence of EAST 42ND."

Donovan’s vision for the future of fashion

Looking to the future, Donovan wants EAST 42ND to be a brand synonymous with timeless appeal, inclusive design, and purposeful sustainability. “I don't believe fashion should be disposable. Each EAST 42ND garment is crafted to remain relevant, wearable, and cherished for years, not seasons,”.

Beyond clothing, Donovan dreams of expanding EAST 42ND’s vision into menswear and homeware, integrating his passion for interior design. “Ultimately,” Donovan concludes, “our brand is about enhancing everyday life with pieces that empower, inspire, and endure."

Credits: Donovan and the Artuyt collaboration shirt from SS24 collection

Looking ahead

EAST 42ND is more than a fashion brand - it's a celebration of individuality, strength, and conscious living. “We’re not here to shout the loudest and to try and chase trends.” Donovan says. “We’re here to speak directly to women who know themselves. Our job is to make clothes that support her - quietly, confidently, and beautifully. That’s what real style is about.”

With plans to expand into menswear and homeware, and a commitment to building a truly inclusive and responsible brand, EAST 42ND is poised to become a future-forward force in the fashion landscape.