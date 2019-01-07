Dot to Dot London gearing up for its 11th edition

Design-led children’s trade show Dot to Dot London is gearing up for its 11th edition for A/W19 on the 1st and 2nd February 2019. With a new venue, but the same spirit of supporting new brands and design talent within the children’s fashion and product world.

The Crypt on the Green in the heart of Clerkenwell’s design district is the new base for Dot to Dot, offering a characterful atmosphere against a vaulted ceiling and beautiful exposed brick walls.

This season sees the return of established British brands like footwear specialists Poco Nido, and colourful knitwear brand Knit planet and sleepwear specialist Twinkledust. Returning from further afield are Korean favourites BEBEBEBE AND Licomas, beautiful Spanish girls wear from Violeta E Federico and Tarantela and German vegan clothing pioneers Infantium Victoria.

Newcomers travelling from far and wide to show their A/W 19 collections in London include Spanish brand Greta’s Room, Latvian Rock’n’Mouse, Italian Lule Design and Loved Ones who travel from the U.S!

Co-founders Carly Gledhill and Nicole Frobusch described by WGSN as ‘The masters of childrenswear curation’ say “The strength of Dot to Dot is our ability to adapt to change, the industry is facing many challenges but we still believe that championing good design and creating a platform for emerging brands is important. We’re excited as ever for the collection for A/W19 and look forward to seeing an emphasis on sustainability, fun and togetherness.”