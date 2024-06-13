'Dressing like the French and Spanish': University of Navarra, Costume Museum Madrid team up to organise conference

In September 2024, the Spanish capital will welcome a unique international event entitled “Vestir a la francesa o a la española”, or ‘dressing like the French and Spanish’.

It is a conference organised by the University of Navarra, home of the ISEM Fashion Business School, the Costume Museum and the Association of Friends of the Costume Museum, with the collaboration of the Casa Velázquez and the Spanish Society of Eighteenth Century Studies, that promises to be a delight for history buffs and fashion professionals alike.

International conference at Madrid Costume Museum to unite fashion historians and experts

Following on from the first edition of this initiative, the International Congress on fashion in the Hapsburg period that was held in Madrid in 2007, specialists from renowned museums, universities and research centres in Europe and America will come together to unravel the secrets of 17th century fashion in Spain.

From the representation of fashion in art, materials and textile techniques, the evolution of both men's and women's fashion and the means of fashion dissemination, experts will be able to explore in depth all aspects of clothing in the Bourbon era, as well as its relevance in other areas such as art, economics and industry.

The conference 'Dressing like the French or Spanish' will take place in Madrid from September 18 to September 20 2024.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and edit from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.