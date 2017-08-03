Drew Barrymore to design Crocs collection

Crocs is releasing a special edition footwear collection for women and children designed in partnership with actress Drew Barrymore to launch globally in 2018.

The Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs line will launch for spring 2018 and will combine “comfort and bold colours consumers love about Crocs with touches of Barrymore’s personal design style” including exclusive graphics and embellishments, said the brand in a press statement.

The footwear brand began its partnership with Barrymore in late 2016, when the actress and cosmetics line creator joined Crocs ‘Come As You Are’ campaign as one of four ambassadors touting the uniqueness of individuals and inspiring everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

Barrymore will continue in that role throughout 2018, in addition to collaborating on her new line.

The Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs product collaboration will feature two collections of special-edition shoes for women and children, with the first launching to consumers worldwide in February 2018 featuring bold colours and custom-designed charms on special-edition Crocs Classic Clogs, Crocband Clogs and Sloane Slides.

The second collection will launch in May 2018, and will feature exclusive graphics on Crocs Classic Clogs, Crocband Clogs and Sloane Slides, as well as Isabella Sandals and Flips. Both collections will be available at select stores globally and on crocs.co.uk.

Crocs to launch Drew Barrymore designed collection of shoes

Commenting on the collaboration, Barrymore said: “Working with Crocs as an ambassador for ‘Come As You Are’ has reinforced what I have always loved about the brand – it’s optimism, versatility and comfort, with a little bit of quirkiness. In a word, it’s me.

“Collaborating on the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs line was a natural next step in our partnership. I’m thrilled to share the love I put into designing these styles with the world.”

Michelle Poole, Crocs senior vice president of global product and marketing, added: “Drew has been hands-on in making sure that our Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs collaboration personifies her optimistic personality, upbeat attitude and unpretentious spirit, while continuing to celebrate one-of-a-kindness through the universal feeling of love.”

Since its launch in 2002, Crocs has sold more than 350 million pairs of shoes in more than 90 countries around the world.

Sketches: courtesy of Crocs