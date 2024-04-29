Dries Van Noten to present final men's collection, as Paris unveils provisional calendar

Paris is poised to become the epicenter of the fashion world this summer, merging two fashion weeks alongside the Olympic Games. Set against the backdrop of this global event, both the Spring/Summer 2025 men's collections and the Autumn/Winter 2024 haute couture presentations will be held in June.

A standout moment on the fashion calendar will undoubtedly be Dries Van Noten's swan song, as the esteemed Belgian designer bids farewell with his final menswear collection slated for June 22nd. Van Noten's retirement announcement earlier this year has stirred anticipation and nostalgia among fashion aficionados, marking the end of an era in menswear design.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has unveiled a comprehensive preliminary schedule, featuring a lineup of 72 men's brands showcasing their Spring 2025 collections alongside 30 maisons presenting their Winter couture creations. However, notable absentees include Givenchy, Valentino, and Paul Smith, with the latter opting to showcase at Pitti Uomo as this season's guest designer. Valentino, now helmed by newly appointed creative director Alessandro Michele, will debut its inaugural collection during the upcoming women's catwalk season in September.

In a return to the couture sphere, New York designer Thom Browne is set to unveil his sophomore couture show, adding a contemporary flair to the traditional haute couture landscape. Meanwhile, Balenciaga will showcase its annual haute couture collection, promising a showcase of cutting-edge design and craftsmanship.

Against the backdrop of the Olympic Games, Paris Fashion Week serves as a testament to the resilience and creativity of the fashion industry amidst a backdrop of global events, wars and terrorism.