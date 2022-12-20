Dsquared2 to return to co-ed catwalk format

Dsquared2 will return to a co-ed catwalk format for its Autumn Winter 2023 collection.

The Milan-based label first began showing co-ed in 2016. WWD, who reported the news, said Dsquared2 will close the first day of Milan men's fashion week on January 13. “We are ready to go back to the co-ed approach, which comes naturally to us, because we always design the Dsquared2 man thinking of the Dsquared2 woman and vice versa,” Dean Caten told the American publication. “Dsquared2 men's and women's collections often share a common creative inspiration,” echoed Dan Caten.

This year the luxury streetwear brand showed men’s and women’s separately over four shows. Some brands, however, prefer to give equal priority to both shows, with Gucci in January returning to showing its menswear, followed by its womenswear in March.

Milan men’s fashion week takes place from 13 to 17 January, and will host 72 events, including 21 shows and 31 presentations.