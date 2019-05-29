Dstrezzed 2020 Partnership Focus

Since the growth over the past years, the future focus will be into Shop in hop-VMI-partnerships.

Dstrezzed is happy to announce the new set-up regarding partnerships which allows intensified collaboration with (future)partners.

Within the VMI partnership, partners are able to agree on a fixed end-margin, support on replenishment through EDI and create the perfect brand awareness with the shop in shop.

Next to this, 4-6 mono-brand stores are planned to open in focus markets Benelux, DACH, and France with both existing and new retail partners.This will support also on the brand awareness of Dstrezzed.