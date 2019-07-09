Duchess of Sussex to write column for Vogue?

The Duchess of Sussex is thought to be in talks with Conde Nast’s Vogue magazine to pen a regular column in both the UK and US editions.

Meghan Markle, a former actress, is said by the Daily Mail to be having discussion with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as a regular contributing editor.

Sources say the Duchess of Sussex would be able to utilise the publication’s international circulation to highlight her charity work and use the platform to make a difference, raising topics such as women’s empowerment.

The Daily Mail stated: "The spread in Vogue won't be a superficial photoshoot – on the contrary, she wants to use it as a platform to make a difference. She is working with Vogue as a contributing editor on a few fabulous stories about the causes that are near and dear to her and it may eventually become a regular column.”

As of yet there has been no official announcement from Buckingham Palace or on the Duke and Duchess’s official social channels.

Markle choose French luxury house Dior to dress her for last week’s Christening, opting for a classic white gown with a round neck and three-quarter length sleeves.

Photo courtesy of Buckingham Palace Media Centre