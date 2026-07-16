Dutch brand DANTE6 partners with Sjöklint Agenturer for the Scandinavian market

Dutch womenswear brand DANTE6 has entered a partnership with Swedish distributor Sjöklint Agenturer, strengthening its presence in Scandinavia as of July 1, 2026.

The Rotterdam-based label, founded in 2010, has built stable growth in the Netherlands and expanded into a number of international markets, including Scandinavia. DANTE6 says it has reached a new stage in its branding and marketing, which it plans to further establish in the Nordics with Sjöklint Agenturer, starting from the spring/summer 2027 pre-order season.

Sjöklint Agenturer, based in Mölndal, has a long track record as a fashion distributor. According to DANTE6, the agency's brand portfolio and customer approach align with its own positioning and strategy.

Buying appointments for the SS27 collection will run through Sjöklint Agenturer going forward. Brand manager Emelie Thulin and CEO Jonas Sjöklint lead the agency.

To mark the partnership, DANTE6 will have a double presence at Copenhagen Fashion Week: at CIFF through Sjöklint Agenturer, and at Mandatory under its own name.