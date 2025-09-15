Dylon Laundrette pops up at London Fashion Week to push sustainability

In a season where “new” remains the default fashion language, Dylon Detergent is betting on maintenance rather than novelty. From 18 to 21 September, the Henkel-owned household dye brand will stage its boldest London Fashion Week activation yet: a pop-up “Refresh & Renew Laundrette” on Carnaby Street.

The concept borrows as much from experiential retail as from dry-cleaning. Visitors can book one-hour styling sessions with sustainable stylists Victoria Lee and Rebekah Roy, who will demonstrate how to extend the life of garments through upcycling, colour care and practical repair. Those short on time can simply drop in with an item for mending at the Repair & Renew station, which offers on-site fixes for holes, buttons and zips.

Household brands have long sought relevance at fashion weeks, but few have made wardrobe care central to the sustainability conversation. Dylon Detergent is using its “Triple Renew Technology,” which promises to gently clean, revitalise colour and renew fibres in just 10 washes, as a hook to reposition itself from commodity to lifestyle brand. Guests who book styling sessions receive a complimentary scarf designed by Marques Almeida, who is collaborating with Dylon on their S/S 2026 runway show.

The pop-up also channels London Fashion Week’s philanthropic arm. Masterclass tickets are priced at 7.50 pounds, with proceeds going to the British Fashion Council Foundation, which supports education, grants and business mentoring for emerging designers. Entry to the laundrette is free.

For a dye brand to anchor itself inside London Fashion Week may sound like guerrilla marketing, but it reflects a broader shift: as resale and repair gain ground, garment care is moving from the back of the wardrobe into the front row.