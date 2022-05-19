Each garment tells a story, an added value manifested through its special tags

The Spanish brand Niza incorporates this year in its collections some special tags, explaining in each of them the added value that each garment has. Because each of them tells a story, transmits values and the brand wants to show it through this action.

Numbered Limited Edition. Nice launches a Limited Edition for the first time, each garment is numbered, thus making it exclusive, unique and with a very special value for the unconditional supporters of the firm who will be able to see the number of the garment on the label itself, in this way there will only be a person who has item 5 of the short shirt dress or item 38 of the mustard sleeveless blouse. Only 100 units per garment, a limited collection designed to be sold out in just weeks, in fact, there are already quite a few models that have had to be withdrawn from online sales.

NIZA, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

100% LINO. There is no spring or summer without lino, without a doubt this natural fibber survives trends year after year, thanks to its soft and fresh touch. Because we care. Using natural fibbers has many benefits for you and for the environment. We want to offer you a high quality, sustainable and eco-friendly garment.

NIZA, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Hand embroidery. Celebrating India. The main source of inspiration for Maya, a designer from Nice, comes from her native country, India, where its history, colour, flowers and traditions clearly mark the style of the firm. Rescuing and elevating tradition has always been one of our ideals. The artisan and manual work is a treasure to preserve. This garment takes many hours of work to make it special for you.

FSC A resource, our home. The conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems depends on us. We offer you a responsible garment made from fibbers that come from certified forests.

Printed lining. What we don’t see also matters. The exterior is as important to us as the interior. Beauty starts from the inside.