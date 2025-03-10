EAST 42ND builds on the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection success with global expansion

EAST 42ND is accelerating its international growth following the successful launch of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Showcased in Paris, Canada, the US, and Germany earlier this year, the collection received strong demand from buyers and retailers, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for effortlessly elevated fashion.

Now stocked in the Netherlands, Ireland, the US, Canada, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan, EAST 42ND is continuing to expand its reach, with plans to grow further in the Nordics, Spain, and the UK.

Credits: EAST 42ND

Effortless style, designed to last

Built on the philosophy that fashion should be modern, versatile, and designed to be worn, EAST 42ND delivers elevated casualwear and sophisticated separates that transition seamlessly from work to weekend. Signature details - including twisted seams, uneven hems, and rich textures - give each piece a distinctive edge, while premium fabrics ensure both comfort and longevity. “Our focus is on creating pieces that feel special but are easy to wear,” says the EAST 42ND design team. “From the fit to the finish, every detail is considered to ensure effortless style that works for real life.”

Credits: EAST 42ND

Crafted with purpose

Each piece in the collection is designed with longevity and practicality in mind. From sophisticated separates to statement dresses and cozy knits, EAST 42ND creates wardrobe essentials that become everyday favorites—worn, loved, and made to last.

Credits: EAST 42ND

A brand on the rise

As EAST 42ND continues its global expansion, it remains committed to offering timeless, versatile fashion without compromise. With each piece fairly made, fairly priced, and built to last, the brand is setting a new standard for effortless, quality-driven style.

With momentum building across key markets - including Japan - EAST 42ND is fast becoming a go-to name in contemporary fashion, proving that modern dressing can be both elevated and effortless.

Credits: EAST 42ND