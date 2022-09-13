eBay is the cheapest resale platform, data shows

Searching for a Dior Saddlebag, Mulberry Satchel or Jacquemus Bambino on resale platforms will come with great variance in options, especially price.

New data from VoucherCodes.co.uk, who analysed the cost of 20 of the most popular branded fashion items this year across three pre-loved sites including Depop, eBay, and Vinted, saw big variations in price, with eBay being the least expensive platform for pre-owned fashion.

A Mulberry Darley satchel bag is listed on Vinted for 344.58 pounds, Depop for 320 pounds and 151.95 pounds on eBay, a pricing difference of 127 percent. Similarly, a pair of high-top Nike Air Jordans sells for 45.33 pounds on Vinted, 22.75 pounds on Depop and 10.92 on eBay, a pricing gap of 315 percent.

The analysis from savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk shows that 12 of the 20 comparative items are priced lowest on eBay, compared to five for Depop and just three on Vinted.

For the best price, research is imperative

Anita Naik, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented: “When it comes to buying pre-loved fashion, thorough research and shopping around is always the best way to make sure you’re getting the most value, particularly for some of the more ‘cult’ items analysed in VoucherCodes’ research.

“The time of year you shop second hand can also have a huge impact on the price you pay. For example, items like sandals or swimwear will be cheaper in the winter, so if you’re happy to wait to bag the piece you’ve been coveting, you could grab a real bargain by shopping out of season. Many platforms also allow you to set up price alerts or set budget limits, which can help to ensure you’re not tempted to go over the amount you were originally prepared to spend if you are buying something second-hand.

VoucherCodes.co.uk said the data was collected between 5 and 10 August 2022 and each item search was conducted using the exact wording. Whilst items are the same silhouette, colours may vary due to data being pulled from second-hand retailers. Items on all platforms were used.