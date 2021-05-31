eBay to authenticate collectible sneakers

Ebay’s authentication scheme for sneakers has now rolled out to the UK. The guarantee is currently available for eligible sneakers sold in new condition for 150 USD or more and pre-owned condition sold for 300 USD or more. Eligible sneakers will display a blue Authenticity Guarantee check mark.

With the sneaker resale market set to be a billion dollar global business, many sought-after shoes are being bought and resold online for a huge profit. With multiple platforms available for users to buy and sell, eBay hopes its authentication scheme will give it extra clout where shoppers can shop with confidence.

Ebay said it launched the scheme to crackdown on counterfeits, and is now offering the scheme on its UK website.

The programme was previously up and running in the US and was extended to the UK with the opening of a warehouse dedicated entirely to inspecting the most expensive trainers being traded.

Ebay said its Authenticity Guarantee is a service designed to help buyers shop with confidence, with third-party authenticators physically inspecting all eligible items before they are shipped to buyers. Currently the guarantee covers brands including Yeezy, Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Asics, Vans, Reebok, Converse, and Puma brand sneakers.

How does authentication work?

Upon receiving the sneakers, eBay’s authentication partner first verifies that the contents are consistent with listing details. Then a multi-point, physical inspection is performed for authenticity. This process includes thorough physical inspection of the shoe’s structure, materials, tags, and logos. The packaging and accessories are also reviewed for authenticity.

If the item’s authenticity cannot be verified or the item is not consistent with its listing, it will be returned to the seller, eBay said.