Ecco up its cred with Natacha Ramsay-Levi partnership

Danish footwear brand Ecco is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a renewed creative vision. While it's not a relaunch, Ecco said it is refreshing its core values, centered on innovation, responsibility, a people-first approach, and democratic Danish design. The brand aims to resonate with the modern world, underpinning its identity.

As part of its rejuvenation, Ecco has announced a collaboration with designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi, former design director at Chloé and previously a protégé of Nicholas Ghesquiere at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. The capsule collection, called NPR after the designer’s initials, consists of 15 styles, with stand-out pieces including heeled loafers and trail shoes turned color-block pumps. The collection arrives in stores in October but has already garnered celebrity interest with a launch event in London.

Ecco has sometimes been associated as having a "dowdy" image, due to the brand prioritising comfort, functionality, and durability in its shoe designs. Ms Ramsay-Levi has brought a more fashion forward perspective, making the range appealing to a broader consumer base, including more fashion-conscious shoppers.

Ecco said the company will revamp 16 flagship stores, emphasising community connections, as well as open a boutique in SoHo, New York and introduce a more user-friendly website.

CEO Panos Mytaros underscores Ecco’s design for everyday and its goal to maintain its essence while growing stronger. The company, a family business founded in 1963 by Danish couple Karl and Birte Toosbuy, remains committed to quality and community as it marks its 60th year.