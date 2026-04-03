Ecoalf reinvents Trump's 'MAGA' slogan to celebrate Earth Month

Madrid – To mark the Earth Month celebrations that begin every April, Spanish brand Ecoalf, a pioneer in merging sustainability and fashion design, has launched a controversial and striking campaign. The campaign reinvents the “Make America Great Again” slogan, which is associated with the presidential terms of US President Donald J. Trump. This initiative will be followed by the launch of a circular accessories capsule.

Although a widely repeated slogan within the US political landscape since Donald Trump used it for his 2016 presidential campaign, “Make America Great Again” has not only summarised the foundations of his intended policies but has also formed an entire political and social movement. This movement is known as “MAGA”, the acronym for the mantra. Trump popularised this message through the use of striking caps. These items have been consistently “trolled” since the 2016 campaign, especially by figures and movements opposing the policies he implemented during his first term from January 2017 to January 2021, and his current second term, which began on January 20, 2025.

Among these acts of visible opposition to the US president and his policies, images were released this week of the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, wearing a red cap. The cap was a gift from Sara Aagesen, third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. It reinvents the aesthetic of Trump's caps, replacing the MAGA slogan with the phrase “Make Science Great Again”. The images, taken from the president's TikTok post, quickly fuelled controversy given the increasingly direct confrontation between the two leaders. Ecoalf has now surprisingly joined this “war of the caps”. The brand has also reinvented the caps popularised by the MAGA movement, appropriating the design for a green cap marked with the white slogan “Make Planet Earth Great Again”.

Advocating for the protection of the planet

Designed for the April 2026 Earth Month celebrations, which will include the official International Earth Day on Wednesday the 22nd, the cap itself will not be produced or sold, at least for now. Its design and image serve only to illustrate and promote the campaign launched by Ecoalf. This advertising and awareness initiative kicked off this past Wednesday, April 1, with the installation of a large banner on Madrid's Gran Vía.

Sources close to the brand acknowledge that this is a risky move, firstly due to its clear political undertones and secondly because of the current tense diplomatic relations between the US and European countries, particularly Spain. Ecoalf wants to make it clear that the campaign is not intended to generate any kind of political debate, but rather a social one focused on protecting the planet. Ecoalf perceives that this discourse, after initially guiding people's behaviour and the policies of various governments and institutions, has cooled down. It is now on the verge of becoming irrelevant, condemning recent sustainability efforts to being nothing more than a passing trend. The brand has actively sought to counter this scenario by installing this large banner in the heart of Madrid. This is the cornerstone of a campaign that will be extended to some of the world's most iconic cities using Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI).

Banner with the image of Ecoalf's 2026 Earth Month campaign, installed at number 58 Gran Vía in Madrid (Spain). Credits: Ecoalf.

“For some time now, we have felt that protecting and caring for the planet has been forgotten and has lost its place in the conversation,” warns Javier Goyeneche, founder and president of Ecoalf, in a statement shared by the Spanish fashion brand. He adds that in light of this, “we wanted to share a simple message to remind people that protecting the planet is not a trend or a campaign, but a matter of responsibility towards future generations”.

A banner... turned into fashion

Installed on the façade of number 58 Gran Vía in Madrid, halfway between Plaza del Callao and Plaza de España, the 43x27 metre banner featuring the green cap with the slogan “Make Planet Earth Great Again” will not disappear after the campaign. Instead, it will be repurposed and used to create a capsule collection of bags. These unique, limited-edition pieces will be sold by Ecoalf to convey a dual message. Firstly, the need to defend the protection of the planet as an undeniable commitment for all of humanity. Secondly, to assert its own identity as a fashion brand that is equally committed to both design and sustainability.

“Where others see waste, Ecoalf sees an opportunity,” the Spanish fashion brand summarises. “Therefore, the billboard will be transformed into a limited collection of bags, which will carry with them a piece of the hope” that is being spread through this action. With this initiative, Ecoalf “reinforces the brand's commitment to the circular economy,” while also sending the message that “caring for the planet is not a trend, and it knows no borders; it is a collective responsibility.” This is a way of approaching the world that “today, more than ever, Ecoalf wants to highlight to us all, with a message of hope and inspiration for present and future generations”.

In summary Ecoalf has launched a controversial Earth Month campaign, reinventing the 'Make America Great Again' slogan to 'Make Planet Earth Great Again' to raise awareness about protecting the planet.

The campaign centres on a giant banner on Madrid's Gran Vía and aims to generate a social, not political, debate about protecting the planet.

The campaign banner will be transformed into a limited-edition capsule collection of bags, reinforcing Ecoalf's commitment to the circular economy and sustainability.