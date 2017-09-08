EcoChic Design Award 2017 crowns Kate Morris as the winner

London - British designer Kate Morris has been named the winner of the EcoChic Design Award 2017, following the sustainable competition grand final in Hong Kong, during Hong Kong Fashion Week.

Founded by environmental and sustainable NGO Redress, the EcoChic Design Award 2017 generated applications from 46 countries before narrowing the candidates down to 10 finalists.

Morris, who was the only UK candidate to make it through to the competition’s final, final collection for the EcoChic Design Award 2017 demonstrated the power of the circular economy, where nothing goes to waste. Her collection, which features bright and vibrant knitwear pieces made from a blend of handcraft and new technologies, incorporated three sustainable design techniques - zero waster, up-cycling and garment reconstruction.

Kate Morris wins first place at the EcoChic Design Award 2017

“I believe the fashion industry has reached a critical point and I want to part of the change – designing sustainable items of beauty for the masses is my dream and I am excited about winning this competition as it will me enable to contribute to a better future” said Morris. A fashion student at Nottingham Trent University, Morris seeks to create beautiful pieces which can help change consumer attitudes towards fast-fashion.

As first place winner of the EcoChic Design Award 2017, Morris is set to join the team at BYT, a new luxury brand founded in Hong Kong by Redress, and create a collection for the brand. BYT’s first up-cycled collection, which was designed by previous winners of the competition, will go on sales in Lane Crawford and Barney’s in New York. In addition, Morris will also see her winning collection for the EcoChic Design Award 2017 displayed in an installation at Lane Crawford.

“As part of Lane Crawford’s commitment to supporting young emerging talent, we are pleased to support the EcoChic Design Award and its cause of promoting sustainability in fashion with the next generation of designers,” commented competition judge Joanna Gunn, Chief Brand Officer at Lane Crawford. Other prizes awarded during the EcoChic Design Award 2017 grand final at The Langham include Second Place and Special Place, which were both awarded to Lia Kassif. She is set to receive a tailored mentorship with sustainable fashion designer Orsola de Castro, as well as the opportunity to design an outfit for singer Ellen Loo.

“As one of the biggest global polluters that is rapidly draining natural resources, Redress has been battling fashion’s growing problems for 10 years,” commented Christina Dean, Founder of Redress and Co-founder of BYT. “Our unique EcoChic Design Award competition solidifies that the change is here, it’s happening now. There’s no time for complacency – whether from industry or consumers – it’s time to face the bitter reality that it’s our time to act. Our 10 finalists represent a small snapshot of the creativity that can drive us out of crisis.”

EcoChic Design Award 2018 is set to launch again in early January 2018 and accept entries from all countries across the world for the first time.

Photos: Courtesy of EcoChic Design Award