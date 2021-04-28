Ecolife Yarns, the sustainable yarn brand that has managed to become an ingredient brand in record time

With an impeccable strategy and the vision and effort of an excellent team, Belda Lloréns has succeeded in entering the fashion sector through the front door.

It was about two years ago when Belda Lloréns wanted to promote its products under the brand name Ecolife Yarns. The company had been working with recycled yarns for sixty years and thought it was time to promote their great value via a proper communication strategy. From that moment on, the company began an unstoppable journey focusing on a clear objective: to turn Ecolife into a philosophy of life and to make its product and its label a reference among the best brands in the textile sector.

Its constant commitment to sustainability, water consumption, CO2, energy and almost zero plastics, as well as talent inside and outside the company, soon allowed it to make a qualitative and quantitative leap forward. In these months, it was ablr to be inv the collections of brands such as Ganni, El Ganso, H&M, Balenciaga, Obey, Inditex, Ikea and El Corte Inglés, among many others.

Its innovative recycled yarns and a 360° circular economy approach are the basis of a whole movement that has been created around the brand, its partners and customers: the Ecolife or E*movement, which aims to bring together all those involved in the cycle in a transparent manner. Belda Lloréns wants to completely change the system of conceptualisation, recycling, generation of fibres, manufacture of yarns, fabrics and a final collection, giving the textiles generated a new lease of life while working on a global project that goes hand in hand with the company’s corporate sustainability.

They are currently involved in various international projects and are preparing their new label Ecolife Black Edition for the premium sector, with exclusive materials and unique colours focused on this niche market.

Ecolife by Belda Lloréns has a long history, but above all, it has been unstoppable in marking the present and the future of sustainability in the textile sector, being a reference and guaranteeing high-quality recycled and sustainable products.