EIDM: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The fight against breast cancer is a cause rooted in the DNA of EIDM. This year again, the International School of Fashion & Luxury is delighted to support this great cause with a week full of colors and actions.

A tradition rooted in the school's DNA!

Since 2018, the International School of Fashion & Luxury has integrated awareness of the fight against breast cancer into its philosophy. For the 2022 edition, we reiterate the tradition : mobilization of students, team and stakeholders ; charity sale ; intervention of the “League against cancer”, etc. Here are the behind the scenes of this week.

For the program…

Thursday, October 6

For this first day of Pink October 2022 at EIDM, the school has decked itself out in its most beautiful colors. Our students decorated the school in pink, then produced and distributed the visuals of the Pink October information campaign. Our fashion & luxury students then distributed ribbons to the entire team and to the speakers.

Monday October 10

For the symbolism, the students, speakers and the whole team of EIDM put on their most beautiful pink pageantry for this day. Our fashion & luxury students also made sweet dishes (cheesecakes, pancakes, cupcakes, etc.) which they offered for sale on a stand set up within our premises.

Image: EIDM Pink October 2022

Wednesday October 12

To end this week on a high note, the League Against Cancer raised awareness among our students, on the importance of early detection and the habits that contribute to increasing the risks associated with it.

It is important to emphasize that all the funds collected by our fashion & luxury students during their charity sale will be donated to the League Against Cancer. Many thanks to our students who spared no effort to support this great cause. See you next year for another week of support in the fight against breast cancer.