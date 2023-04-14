Eli Russell Linnetz to be next guest designer at Pitti Uomo

ERL, the California label founded by Eli Russell Linnetz, will be the next guest designer at Pitti Uomo’s 104th edition.

The multihyphenate artist, who began his career in screenwriting and film-making, has previously collaborated with Dior, Kanye West and Lady Gaga. A look from his 2021 menswear collection was featured at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Mr Linnetz will join Fendi, also a guest on the Florentine fair’s schedule.

It will be the brand’s first catwalk collection, which to date has found inspiration in its locale of Venice, Los Angeles, serving up a mix of SoCal sportswear that is already stocked globally at retailers including Ssense, Dover Street Market and Mr Porter.

Lapo Cianchi, director of communication and special events at Pitti Immagine said: “An eclecticism that is aware of cultural and gender references. A talent for combining commercial flair with unrestricted creativity. An original, often ironic and irreverent reinterpretation of American cliches, both eternal and modern day. These are the elements of Eli Russell Linnetz’s profile which ignited our interest and the desire to invite him to Florence. Eli invents and constructs worlds that are nourished by the sunny vitality of California. He gracefully and joyfully mixes art and fashion, merging the inevitable street culture with luxury sportswear. All accompanied by a clear media instinct that is also evident in his recent collaborations with global brands and music stars. We are certain that his presence at Pitti Uomo will massively energize the whole fashion community.”

Mr Linnetz said: “It’s with great excitement to be joining the long list of heroes that have walked these streets before me. To stand on the shoulders of giants — the California waves swelling high into the sky then crash down upon Florence. The birthplace of renaissance and magic — beauty born from thin air. Peer through the magic spectacles as the journey continues…”

The next edition of Pitti Uomo takes place from 13 to 16 June.