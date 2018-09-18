Elite World acquires Women Model Management in Milan

Elite World, the parent company of Elite Model Management has acquired the Women Model Management agency in Milan. The company represents talent including Maria Carla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Lea T. and Carla Bruni.

Elite World already owns the Paris and New York agencies of the Women Model Management Group, and the latest acquisition sees the company grow its leadership in key fashion cities to represent the best international models and talent.

Elite was founded in Paris in 1972 by John Casablancas and throughout its time has represented world famous faces, including Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Gisele.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Photo credit: Elite model Urvashi Umrao, source Elite Facebook page