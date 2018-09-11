Elle appoints Acting Fashion Director

UK Elle magazine has hired Cat Callender as Acting Fashion Director, a role which will see her leading the fashion teams across visuals and features.

Callendar previously held positions at the Telegraph Magazine as Acting Style Director and Creative Director for online retail platform matchesfashion.com.

Callendar has a varied background across print and digital media, including London Fashion Week publication The Daily, for which she was the founder and editor.

In 2017 she founded the content integrity agency, PURR, where she will continue to remain involved. Purr aims to meaningfully connect brands with female audiences.

Photo credit: Elle magazine