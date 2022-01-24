Elsewhere “Lovely clothing brings even more enjoyment when it doesn’t cost the earth anything”

An energy-neutral building in Andelst, an own sewing workshop in Poland and European purchasing of predominantly sustainable fabrics and materials. Elsewhere keeps control of almost the entire chain - from design to production to delivery. This unique Dutch ladies brand isn’t just pioneering in its designs, but also where sustainability is concerned.

Energy-neutral building

The stately Elsewhere head office in Andelst in Gelderland is beautifully located on the Waal river. The former farm building has been completely renovated in recent years and equipped with all possible - energy-saving - amenities. The 250 solar panels have made the building completely energy-neutral. This is where designer Anne Habers works on surprising collections together with her team of pattern designers and seamstresses. The tasteful showroom and stockroom are also located in the same building. So literally everything under one roof. This results in a great deal of job satisfaction and time gain and saves on many kilometres which don’t need to be driven.

Own production in Poland

Elsewhere has its own sewing workshop in Poland for the production of its clothing. Matthew Thoonen feels this represents significant advantages. “First of all, the lines are short, which works very well. However, the biggest advantage is that we don’t need to produce large numbers. We produce what we need. We can possibly produce more of specific products which are particularly in demand. This happens on a regular basis and these items are subsequently delivered within a matter of weeks. Our customers - wholesalers and shopkeepers – are, of course, extremely happy with this. And so are we.”

Purchasing in Europe

Elsewhere designer Anne Habers draws much of her inspiration from the fabrics she’s discovered at regular suppliers. Matthew: “We get most of the fabrics from Europe, especially Italy and Poland, but also from Turkey. We have built up longstanding relationships with most of our textile suppliers. These are all renowned companies which have made sustainability and quality their top priorities.”

Natural materials

Anne likes to work with natural materials like linen, cotton and viscose for her designs. “Linen, for example, becomes softer the more you use it and will continue to look good for years. It’s hypoallergenic, very breathable and environmentally-friendly. Viscose is also a natural fibre which is both breathable and biodegradable. The material feels pleasant and falls beautifully. But Anne doesn’t shy away from polyester blends either. They may well be synthetic, but you can effectively recycle them, as a result of which they will still be durable. The great thing about polyester is that it’s easy to wash and maintain. Many people find that ideal.”

