Elsewhere presents flash collection SS23

Design brand Elsewhere's fifth flash collection features soft breathable and lightweight materials and unique, edgy and creative designs. All items combine perfectly with each other and form the 'next chapter' of the summer collection.

Linen

Elsewhere stands for high-quality materials and quirky designs. Take, for example, the linen range with items that are super airy and comfortable to wear. The black long trousers with wide legs and the classic blazer made of hundred percent linen were given an original twist by contrasting the white stitching and the surprising orange finish on the inside. The linen range also includes a striking overgown dress with an asymmetric neckline and eye-catching pockets. The dress is great on a summer day, but can also be worn to work. For example, over the long off-white blouse, which can be worn as a dress and top.

Print

The print is in a lovely stretch jersey quality. The spectacular block print in black and off-white is reflected in, among others, a basic pair of wide-leg trousers with an elasticated waistband: ultimate comfort guaranteed. The trousers match perfectly with the oversized off-shoulder top in the same print and can actually be worn with any top from the flash and summer collection. This range also includes a long, striking balloon dress with typical Elsewhere signature and a long, short-sleeved cardigan.

Hemstitch

Every outfit is given an extra dimension with the black and white cotton mesh top and tunic. The see-through hemstitch styles combine with everything. This is especially true when adding the matching scarf. The black hemstitch tunic in viscose yarn is the collection's gem. This tunic - hand crocheted - can also be worn as a mini dress. A real statement piece!