Elsewhere SS23: Airy materials and colours to dream away...

Whether you stay home or travel, your yearning for summer starts here. Elsewhere's airy, breathable and cool fabrics and original playful designs are like oxygen for your summer skin. The Dutch brand's SS23 collection is dominated by the colours Eucalyptus, Black, Offwhite and Café Cream.

Beautiful qualities

The SS23 collection consists of several beautiful qualities, such as linen, cotton and viscose. This time, a beautiful cotton blend with a 3D effect, a colourful viscose print, recycled polyester, cotton mesh, and more are part of the collection too. Eyecatcher is the striped linen, a light fabric with a special and playful pattern of irregular stripes, from which a beautiful flared long skirt is made: an innovative design for Elsewhere, but still featuring the true brand signature. In the same pattern we find, among others, a lovely pair of wide-leg trousers, an asymmetric dress with a billowing effect on one side and a beautiful top with an eye-catching shawl collar.

Image: Elsewhere

Love for linen and more...

If you like comfort and oversized, you will love the woven linen range in the colour combination black/café cream and off-white/black. The trousers, blouse, dress, jacket... all items in this fabric exude 'personality' and feel airy and soft. Another top piece from the collection is the hand-crocheted, black checked cotton top that finishes every outfit. This unique piece can be combined with everything and is sure to become a bestseller this summer. In any case, you won't find a basic piece in this collection. Original and durable items you can enjoy for years, that's what Elsewhere is all about.

Image: Elsewhere

Leather accessories

In this SS23 collection, the leather accessories are a great addition; two eye-catching necklaces and a special belt. These will give every outfit a special twist! Another 'special' is the poplin stretch collar with a 'blazer effect' in off-white and black. Wear it over a simple shirt and you immediately look dressed up. The great thing about the Elsewhere accessories is that they allow you to accentuate your personality even more. For shops, the accessories are ideal for attracting the attention of passers-by to the shop window.

Image: Elsewhere

More bestsellers

The SS23 collection includes many more delectable designs and qualities. What about the cotton mesh top in black and off-white? This top takes any outfit to the next level. Another hit is the special black and white striped scarf, which is also a poncho, a short cardigan and a long cardigan. Mix and match it all you want. Because that too is Elsewhere: By cleverly combining, you can look different every time, but still be yourself.

Image: Elsewhere

Interested in Elsewhere's SS23 collection? Contact Peggy Verwoerd at [email protected]