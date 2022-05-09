Elsewhere “The Flash collection will be available in shops soon”

Elsewhere is making excellent progress. The unique Dutch women's brand is now available for sale in ever more countries and the number of collections is expanding too. The third interim collection will be delivered in May under the 'flash collection’ name. Retailers are indeed very happy with it. Especially now that the collections go up to a size 3XL.

Mix and match

The Elsewhere summer collection is traditionally delivered in January and February, the winter collection in July and August. Retailers have been asking for extra collections and additional items for some time in order to maintain an optimal range of products in the shops. “We successfully launched the first two interim collections last year,” according to designer Anne Habers. “The so-called flash collections have been designed in such a way that the items perfectly fit in with the collection in the shops. The flash collection will give the shop a nice upgrade; everything can effectively be mixed and matched with the summer collection currently available in the shops. The Elsewhere woman can create a multitude of new looks with just a few new items.”

Special twist

The collection contains various black and off-white basics, which have been given a special twist with a surprising detail. Take, for example, the A-line dress with buttons on the front: if you do the buttons up, you can wear it like a dress. But it can also easily be turned into a tunic by undoing the buttons and wearing some trousers underneath. Plus, you can create a lovely, puffed effect if you also tie a knot in one of the ends. Anne: “So you can literally create endless variations.”

Top items

Other top items from the collection include the gorgeous summery jumpsuit with a low crotch, the uni black and off-white basic viscose pants, the super comfortable wide trousers with a beautiful, lightweight linen/cotton quality, the blouse which can also be worn as a blazer and the simple capped sleeve top. In other words, plenty to choose from.

Hand-crafted knitwear

One very special item in the flash collection is the crocheted top. There’s a story behind this. Anne: “Our knitted and crocheted items are hand-crafted by poor women in developing countries. Whatever I design: they can make it. Including openwork models, elaborate patterns, macramé… really quite extraordinary. But the absolute best thing is, of course, that these women’s creativity and their collaboration with us allows them to meet their basic needs.”

About Elsewhere

Elsewhere is a quirky Dutch women's brand which isn’t just cutting-edge in its designs but also in terms of sustainability. Elsewhere independently manages almost the entire chain - from design to production to delivery - with an energy-neutral building in Andelst, its own sewing workshop in Poland, and European sourcing of predominantly sustainable fabrics and materials.

Curious about the Elsewhere collections too? Contact Matthew Thoonen via sales@elsewherefashion.com