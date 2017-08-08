Elvi to launch smaller sizes

Elvi, traditionally associated as a leading plus-size womenswear brand with sizes 14-26, is set to produce its collections in smaller sizes due to customer demand.

The womenswear label will extend its range and launch its clothes from size 8 for its spring/summer 2018 collection launching in December.

The collection, which marks the first created by new head designer Clara Varakachanapong , who was recruited from Lost Ink last month, will feature sizes 8, 10 and 12, as well as its traditional 14-26.

Jess Archer, brand director at Elvi, said: "We’ve listened to our customers and are in tune with what they want. The message was loud and clear, give us your designs but in smaller sizes. So we’re really excited to now offer women of all shapes and sizes the chance to wear Elvi. Our new collection is one of our strongest yet, with beautiful, stylish, trend-led pieces.”

When Varakachanapong joined the brand in July the label stated it was part of its strategy to grow the fashion brand and expanding its size range will make it more of a mainstream brand, rather than just plus-size fashion.

